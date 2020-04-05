|
|
Fred Pickens Norris
Belton - Fred Pickens Norris, 81, husband of Alice Jean McCoy Norris, resident of Due West Hwy., died Sunday April 5, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
Born January 19,1939 in Belton to the late Andrew D. and Dora Snipes Norris he served in the South Carolina National Guard, received his Bachelor of Science from Lander College and retired from Torrington as a Human Resource Manager after 30 years of service.
He was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church where he taught
Sunday School.
Surviving other than his loving wife of the home are his daughters, Anne Marie Rice and husband Gregory of Anderson, and Paula Norris and fiancé Mark Lewis of Greenville; his sisters in law Ruth Ann Norris of Belton, June Cannon and husband Mark of Columbia. He was predeceased by his wife Jean Chapman Norris and his brother William Henry Norris.
Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday at 11:00 AM at Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Mitch Brooks officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. Please practice social distancing while speaking to the family.
Fred's remains will lie in state at the funeral home Monday from 2:00 PM until 4:45 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to Shady Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 806 Belton, SC 29627 or to Haven of Rest, 219 West Whitner Street Anderson, SC 29624.
Cox Funeral Home is honored to serve the Norris family.
www.coxfuneralhome1882.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020