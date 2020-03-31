Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Freda Partain Obituary
Anderson - Freda Joyce Partain, affectionally known as "Nana", 80, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at her home.

Born in Cullman, AL, on April 14, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Odes Franklin and Ida Maudie Price Brock, and wife to the late Horace Douglas Partain, Sr. She was of the Pentecostal Holiness faith.

She is survived by her sons: Charles H. Partain (Amie) and Horace Douglas Partain, Jr. (Amy); daughter: Bobbie Louise Roebuck (Aaron); sisters: Deanne Fields and Jean Brock ; ten grandchildren, 2 of which were raised in the home, Eric "Kionna" and Tay Tay, 3 great-grandchildren and a special friend of 50 years, Carolyn Fortner.

In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by a son: Robert Douglas Partain Sr; brothers: Buddy Brock and Bobby Brock, Sr. and a sister, Ella Fay Doetman.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

The family will be at the home of her daughter Bobbie.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.ebeemortuary.com.

The ebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
