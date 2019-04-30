|
Rev. Freddy Garner
Powdersville - Rev. Freddy Dean Garner, 70, husband of Juanita McAlister Garner, of 118 Old Pendleton Road, Greenville, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, April 27, 2019.
Born in Anderson County, he was a son of Dollie Standard Garner and the late Lawrence Garner. For seven and a half years he was pastor at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Conway, SC, followed by 5 years as pastor for Carolina Baptist Church in Green Sea, SC. He has pastored at Riverview Baptist Church in Powdersville for nearly 5 years. He coached the Underdog men's softball team, and was the former owner of Garner's Garage in Craytonville. He served in the SC Army National Guard, and was a member of Hamilton Lodge #403 A.F.M. He loved his church families, and especially adored the church family at Riverview. The family would also like to thank the caring staff at Interim Home Health, and Interim Hospice.
In addition to his wife of the home, Rev. Garner is survived by two sons: Mickey Garner (Jackie) of Rutherfordton, NC and Phil Garner (Jamie) of Belton; one daughter: Tammy Latimer of Belton; one brother: Dale Garner (Donna) of Anderson; one half-brother: Calvin Garner (Barbara) of Taylorsville, GA; seven grandchildren: Andrew Garner, Sierra, Jarrett and Jacob Latimer, and Noah, Penny and Caleb Garner.
He was preceded in death by a half-brother: Alfred Garner.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Riverview Baptist Church in Powdersville with Rev. Jim Evatt, Rev Anthony Moore, and Mr. Danny Brooks officiating. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday at Winona Baptist Church Cemetery in Donalds.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 6-8 PM Tuesday at Pruitt Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Riverview Baptist Church, 118 Old Pendleton Rd., Greenville, SC 29611. Messages of condolence may be left for the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 30, 2019