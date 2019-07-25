Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Assembly of God Freedom Center
3235 D.L. Drive
Anderson, SC
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Assembly of God Freedom Center,
3235 D.L. Drive
Anderson, SC
Freddy Ray Simmons Obituary
Freddy Ray Simmons

Anderson - Freddy Ray Simmons, 64, of Anderson, SC, passed away, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at his home.

Born, January 26, 1955 in Anderson, he was a son of the late Calvin Floyd Simmons and Bonnie Westbrook Simmons. He was also preceded in death by a nephew, Justin Simmons. Mr. Simmons worked as a lineman for Y.C. Ballenger/Pike Electric/Blue Ridge Electric.

He is survived by his daughter, Angel Simmons Allen of Greenville, SC; companion, Wanda Nichols of Anderson, SC; brother, Calvin Simmons (Debra) of Anderson, SC; ex-wife, Annette Simmons, of Anderson, SC; nephew, Adam Simmons (Jennifer) of Anderson, SC; great nephews, Zachery, Mason and Pierce Simmons and great niece, Peyton Simmons, all of Anderson, SC.

The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Assembly of God Freedom Center, 3235 D.L. Drive, Anderson, SC 29624. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 am with Rev. Phil Sears officiating.

Memorials may be made to Assembly of God Freedom Center, 213 E. Roosevelt Drive, Anderson, SC 29624.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 25, 2019
