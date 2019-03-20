|
Fredrick "Fred" Dondricus Anderson
Anderson - Fredrick "Fred" Dondricus Anderson age 45, of 119 Marsh Creek Drive Anderson S.C., passed Saturday March 16, at his home. Funeral services will be held Thursday 1:00PM Shiloh Baptist Church burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 P.M. at Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home. The family is at the home. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 20, 2019