Services
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Fredrick Anderson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fredrick Dondricus "Fred" Anderson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fredrick Dondricus "Fred" Anderson Obituary
Fredrick "Fred" Dondricus Anderson

Anderson - Fredrick "Fred" Dondricus Anderson age 45, of 119 Marsh Creek Drive Anderson S.C., passed Saturday March 16, at his home. Funeral services will be held Thursday 1:00PM Shiloh Baptist Church burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 6:30-7:30 P.M. at Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home. The family is at the home. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now