Anderson - Furman Dendy, 74, of Anderson, SC passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019.

Born in Clemson, SC on April 23, 1945; he was the son of the late Robert Jr and Bessie Paden Dendy. He was a 1964 graduate of Clearview High School, a Sargent in the US Army, and a retired textile worker.

Among those left to cherish his memory are his children: Michelle and Michael Dendy; and their mother, Rhonda Dendy; brothers: Charlie Dendy (Betty) of Jonesboro, GA, Cecil Dendy of Killeen, TX, Thomas Henderson (Margaret), and Clifton Dendy (Bonnie) both of Pendleton, SC; sisters: Donna Dendy Teasley (George) of Greenville, SC and Barbara Dendy Holden (Dale) of Seneca, SC; as well as several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends that he held dear to his heart.

In addition to his parents; he was also predeceased by sisters: Dora Dendy Nixon and Patricia Dendy; niece, Jessica Dendy; and nephew Derrick Dendy.

Services will be held at 3pm on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at MJ Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, is assisting the family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 25, 2019
