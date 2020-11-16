Furman Lamar ElrodPendleton, SC - Furman Lamar Elrod, 84, husband of the late Polly Snipes Elrod, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Furman C. and Milwee Hicks Elrod. He was a retired carpenter and was a member of Six & Twenty Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and active in many church activities. Mr. Elrod enjoyed reminiscing about working at Ole Norm's in Clemson.Survivors include his daughter, Anna Elrod Teasley (Michael); and a grandson, Michael Blake Teasley (Paige).In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Furman L. "Bo" Elrod, Jr.Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, at Six & Twenty Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Doug Goss. The family will greet friends following the service. Social distancing will be observed and masks are suggested.Memorials may be made to Six & Twenty Baptist Church, 3701 Six & Twenty Road, Pendleton, SC 29670.Sullivan-King Mortuary