1/
Furman Lamar Elrod
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Furman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Furman Lamar Elrod

Pendleton, SC - Furman Lamar Elrod, 84, husband of the late Polly Snipes Elrod, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late Furman C. and Milwee Hicks Elrod. He was a retired carpenter and was a member of Six & Twenty Baptist Church where he was a Deacon and active in many church activities. Mr. Elrod enjoyed reminiscing about working at Ole Norm's in Clemson.

Survivors include his daughter, Anna Elrod Teasley (Michael); and a grandson, Michael Blake Teasley (Paige).

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Furman L. "Bo" Elrod, Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, at Six & Twenty Baptist Church Cemetery conducted by Rev. Doug Goss. The family will greet friends following the service. Social distancing will be observed and masks are suggested.

Memorials may be made to Six & Twenty Baptist Church, 3701 Six & Twenty Road, Pendleton, SC 29670.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson Northeast Chapel - Anderson

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved