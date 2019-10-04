Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Homeland Park Baptist Church
G. Odell Williams


1939 - 2019
G. Odell Williams Obituary
G. Odell Williams

Anderson - George Odell Williams, 80, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at his home.

Born July 24, 1939 in Abbeville, SC, he was a son of the late Robert B. Williams and Lizzie Jones Williams.

Odell was a graduate of Abbeville High School and married the love of his life, Shirley Hill, on May 23, 1959. He worked for Piedmont Natural Gas for 22 years and then opened his own business, Williams Services. He was a member of Homeland Park Baptist Church and loved to fish and hunt.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley Hill Williams; son, Russ Williams (Terri); daughter, Lori W. Brown; brother, Bert Williams of Batesburg, SC; sister, Patsy Newton of Lexington, SC; and grandchildren, Derek Brown, Caitlin W. Yelton, and Jacob Williams.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by eleven siblings.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Saturday, October 5th at 2:00pm at Homeland Park Baptist Church with Rev. James Strickland and Rev. Wayne Dickard officiating. Burial will follow in New Silver Brook Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice, 250 Commonwealth Dr., Suite 105, Greenville, SC 29615.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019
