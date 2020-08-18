Gail Keaton
Anderson - Polly Gail Hanvey Keaton, 76, of Anderson, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Condor Health Anderson.
Born in Oconee County, SC on March 22, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Samuel R.B. Hanvey and the late Pauline Price Hanvey.
Gail was a graduate of Walhalla High School where she played defense on the basketball team and a color guard in the marching band. As an adult, she was an avid bowler and was on the board of the Anderson Bowling Leagues. She was also a Women's Auxiliary Member of The Homeland Park Fire Department and was on the Board of Directors for H.P.F.D. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed baking her famous "Baby Biscuits" with her grands.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Powers (Mark), and her son, Thomas Keaton (Tonya) and her grandchildren, Justin Powers (Dianna), Chevis Sexton (Kaleigh), Brady Farrow, Kelsey Keaton and Kalei Keaton and 2 great-grandchildren, Ansleigh Powers and Payton Sexton.
She is also survived by her brothers George and Bill Hanvey and her special friends, Wink and Dallas Todd.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Samuel Hanvey Jr., Morris Hanvey, Madge Hanvey Robinson, Betty Hanvey Martin, Patricia Hanvey Smith, Carolyn Hanvey Pearson, and Martha Hanvey Davis.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 2:00 pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Diary Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Rev. James Strickland and Rev. Eddie Bledsoe will officiate.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 pm - 2:00 pm. Social distancing is to be observed at all events and face masks are recommended.
The family will be at the home of her daughter, Lisa Powers.
Flowers are optional. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Homeland Park Baptist Church 3010 Abbeville Hwy, Anderson, SC 29624 or to, Homeland Park Fire Department PO Box 13138 Anderson, SC 29624.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
