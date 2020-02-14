Services
Gaither G. Blackwelder

Gaither G. Blackwelder Obituary
Gaither G. Blackwelder

Anderson, SC - Gaither Gibson Blackwelder, 84, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Frank M. Blackwelder, Sr. and Frances Morton Blackwelder. He was a graduate of Lenoir Rhyne College and received his master's degree from Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife, Linda B. Blackwelder; daughter, Susan Frances Blackwelder of Anderson; brother, F. Millard Blackwelder, Jr. of Charlotte, NC; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Donald Wayne Blackwelder of Toccoa, GA.

A memorial service will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church on Sunday, March 1 at 4 pm conducted by the Rev. J. Chris Fischer. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Anderson Area YMCA, 201 East Reed Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
