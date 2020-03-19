|
|
Gareth D. Scott
Simpsonville - Gareth D. Scott, 79, of Simpsonville, passed away at home on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born March 25, 1940, in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Olin and Emma Scott.
Dr. Scott was a graduate of Pendleton High School and Clemson University. After 10 years in banking, he answered the call to the ordained ministry in the United Methodist Church. He earned his Master of Divinity and Doctor of Ministry degrees from the Candler School of Theology, Emory University. As a United Methodist minister, he served as pastor of multiple churches in SC, and as the President/CEO of the Greenwood Methodist Home in Greenwood, and as Superintendent of the Rock Hill and Greenville Districts of the South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife, Fredna; son, Del (deceased) and his wife, Jennifer, of Moore; daughter, Amy Love and her husband, Darrin, of Powdersville; and son, Quay and his wife, Erica, of Simpsonville. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Cassi and Kory Scott; Connor, Emma, Bella and McKenna Love; and Ava, Sam, and Will Scott; and a brother, Haskell Scott of Greenville.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Mauldin United Methodist Church, 100 East Butler Rd., Mauldin, SC 29662.
Memorials may be made to Mauldin United Methodist Church or a .
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020