Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Entombment
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memorial Park
Garland R. Marsh

Garland R. Marsh Obituary
Garland R. Marsh

West Columbia - Mr. Garland R. Marsh, age 82, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at National Health Care, West Columbia. A funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Marsh will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home, 2211 North Main Street, Anderson. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home, on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019
