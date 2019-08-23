|
|
Garland R. Marsh
West Columbia - Mr. Garland R. Marsh, age 82, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at National Health Care, West Columbia. A funeral service to honor and celebrate the life of Mr. Marsh will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home, 2211 North Main Street, Anderson. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at The McDougald Funeral Home, on Saturday from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 23, 2019