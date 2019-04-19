|
|
Garnett Hall
Honea Path - William Garnett Hall, 89, husband of Jeanette McCall Hall, of Oak Drive, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at Self Regional Healthcare in Greenwood.
Born in Calhoun Falls, he was a son of the late James William and Bertha Manley Hall. He was a faithful member, deacon, choir member, of the Honea Path First Baptist Church where he had served on various committees. He was a veteran of the S.C. Army National Guard. He was former President of The Commercial Bank, Honea Path, and had served as Chairman of the Board.
Surviving are his wife of the home, two brothers, John E. Hall (Rita) of Mauldin and Joe Curtis Hall (Faye) of Greenville, two brothers-in-laws, William E. McCall (June) of Calhoun Falls and Harold Douglas McCall (Linda) of Calhoun Falls, several nieces and nephews, and very special friends, Dr. Stanley Jackson Reeves (Debbie) and Donna Reeves Outen (Major Jay Outen), U.S. Army.
Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Honea Path First Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 PM Saturday at Honea Path First Baptist Church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Honea Path First Baptist Church Building Fund, 100 S. Main St. Honea Path, SC 29654. Online condolences may be made at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 19, 2019