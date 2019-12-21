|
Gary A. Cooper
Anderson - Gary Alfred Cooper, 84, of Anderson, SC passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born January 23, 1935 in Laurens County, SC, Gary was a son of the late Edgar Allen Cooper and Ruth Blanton Cooper. He graduated from Boys' High School, Class of 1953. He proudly served his country for over 34 years in the South Carolina Army National Guard Battery D, 263rd Artillery. He worked for Owens Corning Fiberglass for over 30 years where he later retired. He was a devoted member of Varennes Heights Baptist Church where he was a deacon, Chairman of the deacons, Sunday school teacher and served in many capacities as long as he was able to attend. He was also a life member at the Hiram Masonic Lodge.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mary Ann Sears Cooper of the residence; children, Steve Cooper and Donna Cooper (Nicky Nixon) both of Anderson, SC; grandson raised in the home, Alex Geiger; sister, Teresa Cape (Mike) of Anderson, SC; grandchildren, Harrison Cooper and Parker Cooper; and great-grandchildren, Adyln and Brady.
He is also survived by and was extremely close to his loving family of in-laws.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brothers, Edgar Allen Cooper, Jr., Bob Cooper and Don Cooper; and sisters Marion Garrett, Peggy Heller and Gatha Peoples.
The family will be at their respective homes and will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow visitation in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. Monday with Dr. Kirt Mitchell officiating. A private interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Flowers are optional, or memorials may be made to Varennes Heights Baptist Church, 411 Visage Dr., Anderson, SC 29626.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019