Gary Allan Crain
Westminster - Gary Allan Crain, 69, husband of Janice Buffington Davis Crain and the late Melissa Vinson Crain, of 798 Doyle Street, passed away, March 30, 2019, at the Cottingham Hospice House surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Oconee County, he was the son of the late Elgie Brooks Crain and Sadie Bridwell Crain. Mr. Crain was an accomplished musician and song writer. Gary retired as the sales manager at Toccoa Ford-Lincoln, he was a member of Chauga Baptist Church and a Veteran of the United States Army Reserves.
Survivors include his sons, Rev. Matthew Crain (Tonya) of Westminster, Michael Crain (Keisha) of Blythewood, and Bryan Crain (Julie) of Westminster; step-daughters, Bridget Wright and Amy Pruitt; brother, Larry Crain of Seneca; sister, Nancy "Caroline" Ward of Westminster; six grandchildren and one on the way; five step-grandchildren; and two step great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Norman Douglas Crain; and a sister, Linda Gail Crain.
A funeral service will be held at 4 pm, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Chauga Baptist Church with the Rev. Matthew Crain officiating. Burial will take place following the service at Chauga Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Sandifer funeral home.
The family will be at the residence. Memorials may be made in Mr. Crain's memory to Oconee Hospice of the Foothills, C/O GHS Cottingham Hospice House - Attention: Foundation Office, 298 Memorial Drive, Seneca, SC 29672. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Apr. 1, 2019