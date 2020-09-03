Gary Franklin BittingerAnderson - Gary Franklin Bittinger, 81, of Anderson, SC, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House in Anderson after bravely battling Parkinson's Disease for 25 years.Born April 4, 1939 in Mountain Lake Park, MD, he was the son of the late Delbert R. Bittinger, Sr. and Ina Grace Moyers Bittinger.Gary was a graduate of Southern Garrett High School Class of 1957. He retired in 1995 from Bell Atlantic Telephone with 30 years of service and then Gary and his wife, Mary, moved to Anderson. They were members of Oakwood Baptist Church and presently members of Temple Baptist Church. Gary was an active member of the Anderson Senior Follies for many years.He is survived by his sons, Brad (Sherry) of Loxley, AL and Terry (Tricia) of Churchton, MD; daughters, Diane Rohrbaugh of Oakland, MD and Pam (Warren) Willoughby of Townville, SC; brother, Lloyd Bittinger of Alexandria, VA; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Mary Elizabeth Spencer Bittinger; daughter, Laura Elizabeth Luper; brothers, Delbert Bittinger, Jr. and Douglas Bittinger; and sister, Lorraine Dixon.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Jennifer Rygg officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service. A memorial service will also be held at a later date in Oakland, MD for local family and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.