Gary Lee TerBeek
Belton - Gary Lee TerBeek, age 71, husband of Kimberly Bannister TerBeek of 1110 Pine Top Rd. died Monday, December 9, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Moline, MI, he was the son of the late Anthony and Phillys Wyrick TerBeek. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Owner of Main Street Tire Co. and Quality Tire both of Anderson.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are: sons, David Anthony TerBeek (Lindsey) of Greenville, Jonathan Lee TerBeek (Mia) of Spartanburg, Joseph Andrew TerBeek of Ft. Bragg, NC, and James Anthony Trangmar (Kimberly) of Honea Path; sisters, Rose Postema (Roger) of MI, Marcia Green (Earl) of Greenville, and Vonda Trangmar (Art) of Belton.
Service will be held 3 PM Wednesday at Cox Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Earl Green, Rev. Ed DeYoung, and Rev. Paul Williams officiating. Pallbearers, Ricky Browning, Steven Epps, Ron Ellison, Taylor Allison, Ben Major, Tim Green, Doug Green, Zack Wilson, and Jeramy Trangmar.
The family will receive friends prior to the service Wednesday from 1:30 PM until 2:45 PM at Cox Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Gideons International @ PO Box 97251 Washington, DC 20090-7251.
The family will be at the residence.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019