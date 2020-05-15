Services
More Obituaries for Gary Mattison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Mattison

Gary Mattison Obituary
Gary Mattison

Anderson - Gary Mattison age 60, passed Wednesday at his home. He was the son of the late James Rufus Mattison and Minnie Mae Jenkins Mattison, and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Survivors include wife Angela Smith Mattison, five daughters Chaquita R. Mattison, Shanessa Mattison, Amber Butler, Nasheema C. Henderson, and Asia Butler, two sons Lagaries Mattison, and Deshazio Mattison, three sisters Gail (Joe) Gannt, Telisa Mattison, and Sheri Cunningham. Funeral services will be Sunday 2:00P.M. Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Body will be on view Saturday from 12:00-6:00P.M. at Foggie- Holloway's Funeral Home. The family is at 2006 Bolt Drive Anderson S.C. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements ww.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 15 to May 16, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -