Gary R. Cobb
Anderson - Gary R. Cobb, 81, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born March 4, 1938 in Lima, OH, he was the eldest son of the late Delmar Cobb and Mildred Ralston Cobb.
Gary graduated from Van Wert (Ohio) High School in 1956; from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1961; and from Kent State University with a Master of Business Administration in 1982. After earning his undergraduate degree, he worked with the U.S. Treasury as an Assistant National Bank Examiner. He later entered the employee relations field with the Kroger Company, followed by several positions with the Chrysler Corporation in Ohio and Detroit. Gary then joined Warner & Swasey Company and was promoted to Division Director of Industrial Relations when the company was acquired by Bendix Corporation. Gary later joined the Lear Seigler Corporation as Director of Industrial Relations.
After retiring from business, Gary became a real estate agent with Realty One, the largest brokerage firm in Ohio. He was also a self-employed real estate appraiser, earing the IFA designation from the National Association of Independent Fee Appraisers.
Active in his community, Gary was an Advisor and Director for Junior Achievement; a Chapter Chairman of the American Red Cross; the President of the Tuscarawas (Ohio) Personnel Association; and the Area Director of Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Ohio.
Gary was devoted to and proud of his family. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Tish); children, Stephen (Elizabeth) of Greenville, SC, Kimberly of Charlotte, NC and Matthew (Shannon) also of Charlotte, NC; and six granddaughters, Madison, Lauren, McKinley, Allison, Maylie and McClaine. Gary also leaves his brother, Steve and three nephews, Gregg, Brett and Clintt.
Gary enjoyed fresh water fishing and was active with his local bass club. He and his wife, Tish, enjoyed hiking with their dogs, Riley, Molly and Morgan. Gary was also a devoted member of All Saints Anglican Church in Greenville, SC.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Friday, January 3, 2020 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00pm with the Rev. Charles T. Carlberg, Jr. officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to All Saints Anglican Church, 1 Bud St., Greenville, SC 29617 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019