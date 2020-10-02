1/1
Gaynell Turner Evatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gaynell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gaynell Turner Evatt

Seneca, SC - Gaynell Turner Evatt of Seneca, SC, wife of the late T. Rhett Evatt, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter Lee Ann Parker.

Born in Newry, SC on June 5, 1930 to Dock and Cratie Hughes Turner, Gaynell graduated from Seneca High School in 1947. Following graduation, Gaynell attended business school in Greenville and enjoyed a career as an administrative assistant in church, school, and local businesses before having the opportunity to become a fulltime homemaker and community volunteer.

Gaynell served her community through service as a member of the Seneca Garden Club, Seneca Woman's Club, American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 120, and Meals on Wheels. A lifelong Methodist, Gaynell was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, having served as church secretary, youth leader, chancel choir member, United Methodist Women's Guild member, and mostly recently part of the Caring Ministry team.

Gaynell had the special ability to talk to anyone, relating to all - the least to the greatest. She enjoyed spending time with her friends in Seneca as well as making new friends on numerous travels with her husband Rhett. As a devoted wife, mother, and "Buddy" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she valued spending time with her family on annual beach trips and hosting family gatherings in her home.

Gaynell is survived by her children Rhetta Dalton (Claude) of Easley, Lee Ann Parker (Mike) of Seneca, and Curt Evatt (Alice) of Seneca; and grandchildren: Whitney Feaster (Jason), Will Parker, Jordan Stephens (Luke), Amelia Evatt and Thomas Evatt; and great-granddaughters: Stella and Elizabeth Feaster and Tessa and Lydia Stephens. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Rhett Evatt, parents and siblings Magnolia Sluder, Opal Dalton, and Norma Miller.

The family will receive friends socially outside the sanctuary at Saint Mark United Methodist Church at 616 Quincy Rd., Seneca on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM to accommodate for social distancing. Mrs. Gaynell Evatt will lie in state in the sanctuary during the time of the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted at Saint Mark United Methodist at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 with a burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. Saint Mark United Methodist Church is requiring social distancing, as well as face covering for all those attending.

Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to T. Rhett and Gaynell Evatt Memorial Scholarship, Tri-County Technical College, Foundation, PO Box 587, Pendleton, SC 29670. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com

SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sandifer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved