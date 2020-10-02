Gaynell Turner Evatt
Seneca, SC - Gaynell Turner Evatt of Seneca, SC, wife of the late T. Rhett Evatt, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1, 2020, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter Lee Ann Parker.
Born in Newry, SC on June 5, 1930 to Dock and Cratie Hughes Turner, Gaynell graduated from Seneca High School in 1947. Following graduation, Gaynell attended business school in Greenville and enjoyed a career as an administrative assistant in church, school, and local businesses before having the opportunity to become a fulltime homemaker and community volunteer.
Gaynell served her community through service as a member of the Seneca Garden Club, Seneca Woman's Club, American Legion Women's Auxiliary Post 120, and Meals on Wheels. A lifelong Methodist, Gaynell was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, having served as church secretary, youth leader, chancel choir member, United Methodist Women's Guild member, and mostly recently part of the Caring Ministry team.
Gaynell had the special ability to talk to anyone, relating to all - the least to the greatest. She enjoyed spending time with her friends in Seneca as well as making new friends on numerous travels with her husband Rhett. As a devoted wife, mother, and "Buddy" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she valued spending time with her family on annual beach trips and hosting family gatherings in her home.
Gaynell is survived by her children Rhetta Dalton (Claude) of Easley, Lee Ann Parker (Mike) of Seneca, and Curt Evatt (Alice) of Seneca; and grandchildren: Whitney Feaster (Jason), Will Parker, Jordan Stephens (Luke), Amelia Evatt and Thomas Evatt; and great-granddaughters: Stella and Elizabeth Feaster and Tessa and Lydia Stephens. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Rhett Evatt, parents and siblings Magnolia Sluder, Opal Dalton, and Norma Miller.
The family will receive friends socially outside the sanctuary at Saint Mark United Methodist Church at 616 Quincy Rd., Seneca on Saturday, October 3rd, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM to accommodate for social distancing. Mrs. Gaynell Evatt will lie in state in the sanctuary during the time of the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted at Saint Mark United Methodist at 3:00 PM on Sunday, October 4th, 2020 with a burial to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. Saint Mark United Methodist Church is requiring social distancing, as well as face covering for all those attending.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to T. Rhett and Gaynell Evatt Memorial Scholarship, Tri-County Technical College, Foundation, PO Box 587, Pendleton, SC 29670. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com
