Gene Segars



Anderson - Gene Benny Segars, 72, passed peacefully from this life into his heavenly home on Monday, July 8th, 2019. Prior to his passing, he was deeply cared for by his loving wife and children.



Gene was born November 8, 1946, in Greenville, South Carolina, the son of the late James Ace Segars and Lettie Jordan Segars. In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by 6 brothers and 6 sisters. Prior to his passing, Gene was a long-time, faithful member of West Anderson Church of God where he and his wife dedicated time and resources to their congregation and surrounding community. He retired from Duke Power Company.



Gene is survived by his devoted wife, Dinah, who has remained vigilant by his side throughout sickness and health. In addition, Gene leaves behind three children whom he loved dearly: Shawn (Kathleen) Segars of Anderson, South Carolina, Kimberly (Anthony) Sharp of Belton, South Carolina, and Jennifer (Kevin) Wiles of Townville, South Carolina. Gene was blessed with six biological grandchildren (Briana, Noelle, Luke, Leala, Harrison, and Bo). Later in life, he gained five more (Amanda, Noah, David, Hunter, and Sawyer.) All of his grandchildren loved their Pappy dearly. In addition, Gene will be sorely missed by his surviving siblings: Joyce (Joe) Guthrie and Bernice (Clyde) Atwood, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, and other special family members.



A celebration of Gene's life will be held Saturday, July 13th at 12:30 p.m. in the chapel of McDougald Funeral Home with Reverend J. Mark Daniel officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Anderson, SC. The family will be at the residence of Gene and Dinah Segars. Condolences can be made online at mcdougaldfuneralhome.com.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gene Segars Honorarium Fund; 211 Phil Watson Road, Anderson, SC 29625.



