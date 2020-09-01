1/1
General Lee Turpin Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share General's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
General Lee Turpin, Jr.

Anderson - General Lee Turpin, Jr, 86, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

Born June 8, 1934 in Anderson, he was the son of the late General Lee Turpin and Ruth Merck Turpin Nimmons.

Lee was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving for 4 years and was retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas. He was a member of Covenant Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Mildred Joann Hardy Turpin; sons, Gregory (Sandra) and Phillip (Kelly) Turpin; sister, Patsy Graham; grandchildren, Justin (Chelsea), Garrett, and Meribeth Turpin and Maegan (Travis) Taylor; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Charlie Nimmons; brother, Larry Nimmons; and sister, Kathleen Turpin Hatcher.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Steve Silvey officiating. Family and friends are encouraged to leave online condolences on Mr. Turpin's tribute wall at www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of Covenant Baptist Church, 4521 Liberty Hwy., Anderson, SC 29621.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The McDougald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved