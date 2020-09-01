General Lee Turpin, Jr.
Anderson - General Lee Turpin, Jr, 86, of Anderson, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Born June 8, 1934 in Anderson, he was the son of the late General Lee Turpin and Ruth Merck Turpin Nimmons.
Lee was a veteran of the United States Air Force serving for 4 years and was retired from Owens Corning Fiberglas. He was a member of Covenant Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Mildred Joann Hardy Turpin; sons, Gregory (Sandra) and Phillip (Kelly) Turpin; sister, Patsy Graham; grandchildren, Justin (Chelsea), Garrett, and Meribeth Turpin and Maegan (Travis) Taylor; and four great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Charlie Nimmons; brother, Larry Nimmons; and sister, Kathleen Turpin Hatcher.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 am at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel with Dr. Steve Silvey officiating. Family and friends are encouraged to leave online condolences on Mr. Turpin's tribute wall at www.mcdougaldfuneralhome.com
.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Building Fund of Covenant Baptist Church, 4521 Liberty Hwy., Anderson, SC 29621.