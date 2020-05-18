|
Geneva Crider Johnson
Calhoun Falls, SC - Mrs. Geneva Christine Boggs Crider Johnson, 94, of Calhoun Falls, SC, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at her residence.
A life long resident of Calhoun Falls, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Garfield Boggs and Dallas Maybelle Chastain Boggs. She was a homemaker and worked in housekeeping at WestPoint Stevens. Mrs. Geneva was a member of Faith Harvest Fellowship and a former member of the Willing Workers.
Survivors include her children: Melvin and Cindy Crider, Elaine Crider Campbell, and Mark Crider, all of Calhoun Falls; grandchildren: Christopher Kevin Crider and Patrick Cory McCarley; great-granddaughter, Hallie Danielle McCarley; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to Mrs. Geneva's caregivers, Elaine Martin and Patrice Adams, as well as the entire team at HospiceCare of South Carolina.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clarence Washington Crider; siblings: Addie Elizabeth Starr, Mary Ruth Boggs, Virginia Lee Prince, Ethel Mae Boggs, Leo Boggs, Lewis Boggs, and John Boggs; and second husband, Bennie Carlton Johnson.
Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, May 20, at 1 o'clock at Faith Harvest Fellowship with the Revs. Michael Ford and Rick Hendrick officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family is at the residence at 509 McArthur Street in Calhoun Falls and will greet friends from 12:00-12:45p.m. on Wednesday at the church.
Mrs. Johnson will lie instate at Berry Funeral Home from 9:00AM-4:00PM on Tuesday.
Flowers are accepted and contributions may be made in her memory to HospiceCare of South Carolina, 326 Montague Avenue, Greenwood, SC 29646.
Berry Funeral Home & Crematory of Elberton is respectfully in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Geneva Christine Boggs Crider Johnson.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 18 to May 19, 2020