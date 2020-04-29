|
George Claymon Brock
Pendleton - George Claymon Brock, 79, of Pendleton, SC, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center. He was born on September 3, 1940 in Iva, SC, to the late Dewey Brock and Georgia Patterson Brock.
He is survived by his loving wife, Ida Mae Brown Brock; sons, George and Richard Brock both of Pendleton, SC; daughters, Sheila Wheeler (Jack) of Anderson, SC and Tonya Brock of Pendleton, SC; grandchildren, Stephanie Wheeler (Scott Belknap), Evan Wheeler (Alicia), Jacob Brock (Jill), Tyler Henderson and Georgia Henderson; and six great-grandchildren.
A cryptside service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens with Rev. Barry Robinson officiating. Social distancing is encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020