Anderson - George Edwin Rudd, age 82, passed away on Sunday, June 23rd after a long battle with cancer. He was an engineer with Westinghouse in Pittsburgh for over 30 years before retiring to this area in 2000. He is survived by his wife Anita of 47 years; their daughter Julie Pruitt and son-in-law James; daughter Holly Rudd and son-in-law Mikey Naucas; two granddaughters Ada Morrison and Ruby Naucas; his sister Gail Geiger; many wonderful friends and neighbors. Services will be private.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 27, 2019
