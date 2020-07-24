George Franklin Rhodes
Westminster - George Franklin Rhodes, 87, formally of Westminster, husband of Sallie Mae Price Rhodes, died Thursday, July 23th, 2020 at Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home.
Born in Anderson County, Mr. Rhodes was a son of James Luther and Leila Bell Hicks Rhodes. George was the former owner of Rhodes Janitorial Supply and was a US Army veteran having served during the Korean Conflict.
George is survived by daughter, Debra "Debbie" Jean Brown and husband Rodney of Seneca; step-daughter, Barbara Lou Bryson; step-sons; Lloyd Wayne Bryant and Jack Anthony Bryant; and a brother, Robert Lee Rhodes of Atlanta; two grandchildren, Chad Brown (Sarah) and Josh Brown (Kristin); four great- grandchildren, Thomas Brown, Emma Brown, Luke Brown and Marin Brown; five step-grandchildren, Brandon Bryson, Julie Gibson, Lori Bryant, Carrie Alewine, and Anthony Haynes and four step-great grandchildren, Harrison Gibson, Benjamin Gibson, Alyssa Bryson, and Ella Bryson.George is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Doris Hoxit Rhodes; brothers, Sylvestor, Ed, Harold, JB, Pete and Gene Rhodes. A funeral service will be 11 am, Monday, July 27th, 2020 in the Sandifer Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Oconee Memorial Park. Mr. Rhodes will lie in state Sunday, July 26th, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm, at Sandifer Funeral Home and the family will receive friends prior to the service on Monday, July 27th, 2020 10 am - 11 am, prior to the service at Sandifer Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes. Flowers are accepted or memorials can be made in George's memory to Walhalla American Legion C/O Veterans Assistance, 319 Kenneth Street, Walhalla, SC 29691. A message of condolence may be written to the family by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com
.