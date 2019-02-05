|
|
George Fullbright
Anderson - George Milton Fullbright, 80, of Anderson, passed away Febuary 1, 2019. Born in Belton, SC on May 14, 1938, he was the son of the late George Elmore Fullbright and Vera L. Fullbright. He lived all his years in the Belton, Anderson area but traveled extensively for his work. George served in the Navy and Naval reserves and retired from Owens Corning as a Technical Service Representative. He is survived by his loving wife Elaine K. Fullbright, her son Carey of Red Deer, Alberta and daughter Tanya and her children Abbey and Daedin of Edmonton, Alberta. George has two daughters, Shari Manfredi, (Bill) and their children Brittany, Tarren, Jared, and Dylan. Brittany (Maks) have two children, Aleks and Kensey. The family live in the LaGrange New York area. Daughter, Rhonda Michelle Ballington has two children, Jesse and Jacob. Jesse and wife Casey have a daughter, Cheyenne. The family lives in the Columbia, SC area.
Also surviving is a sister, Linda Martin of Greenville, SC and brother Marcus D. Fullbright of Belton, SC. The interment will take place at Dolly Cooper VA cemetery in Belton, SC at a later date.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 5, 2019