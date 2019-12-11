|
George Hank Coleman
Anderson - George Hankinson Coleman, 91, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Hank was the son of Joseph Edward Coleman, Sr. and Fannie Hankinson Thornburg Coleman. Hank was born in Eastman, GA. He was predeceased by his father and mother; six siblings, Helen Coleman Morris, Joseph Edward Coleman, Jr., Joyce Gillespie, Nannie Lou Neubaur, Edna Grace Woodson and James Henry Thornburg. He was also predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Nellie Fant Coleman.
Hank served his country during WWII, the Korea conflict and was also recalled to active duty during the Bay of Pigs and the second Berlin crisis during the JFK administration. He was honorably discharged on three occasions. He finished high school through the International School of Correspondence.
He was a life member of the American Legion, Disabled Veterans, 82nd Airborne Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars WWII, and the Campbell Patriots. He was also past president of the C.F. Kirby Sunday School Class of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30pm Sunday, December 15, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00pm with Dr. Glenn Taylor officiating. Entombment will be held in Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2511 Dobbins Bridge Rd., Anderson, SC 29626.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019