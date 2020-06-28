George Jameson
Abbeville - George H. Jameson, 87, of Abbeville, husband of Joan Wilson Cann and the late Eileen Jameson, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com. Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Jameson family.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.