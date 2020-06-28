George Jameson
George Jameson

Abbeville - George H. Jameson, 87, of Abbeville, husband of Joan Wilson Cann and the late Eileen Jameson, died Saturday, June 27, 2020. A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.harrisfuneral.com. Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Abbeville is assisting the Jameson family.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
302 N. Main St.
Abbeville, SC 29620
(864) 366-4027
