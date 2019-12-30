|
|
George M. McIntyre
Franklin, TN - George Marshall McIntyre, 55, a resident of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away Friday, December 27, 2019.
Born in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late D.M. McIntyre, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Burke McIntyre. George was a graduate of the University of Southern California where he also earned a master's degree. He was currently a music educator at Nashville State Community College.
Survivors include his daughter, Elizabeth Grace "Gracie" McIntyre; sister, Carol York Woody and husband, James; niece, Laura McCaslan and husband, Keith; nephew, Marshall Woody and wife, Catherine; a number of family members and many friends from all over.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, January 4, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the mortuary. A private burial will follow the service at Old Silver Brook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to P.A.W.S. of Anderson County, 1320 Highway 29 South, Anderson, SC 29626.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020