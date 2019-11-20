|
|
George Ridgeway
Williamston - George Anthony Ridgeway, 73, husband of Mary Darlene Finley Ridgeway, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019.
Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late J.Q. and Ruby Jeanes Ridgeway. He retired from Duke Energy after forty-five years of service and was a member of Williamston First Baptist Church where he served as a former chairman of the deacons, chairman of the building committee and a Sunday school teacher. He was also a mason.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, LTC David A. Ridgeway (Kim) of Anderson; daughters, Donna Ridgeway Carver (William) of Anderson and Suzanne Ridgeway Winner (Matthew) of Pelzer; brother, Lewis Ridgeway (Ann) of Augusta, GA; sisters, Jonnie Elgin (Bill) of Honea Path and Jane Jordan (Don) of Simpsonville; and thirteen grandchildren.
He was predeceased by sister, Patricia McDaniel.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 pm Saturday, November 23, at Williamston First Baptist Church. The service will follow at 2:00 pm in the church. Burial will be at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019