George Stephen Merritt Obituary
Greenville - George Stephen Merritt, 73, of Greenville, beloved husband of Gayle Martin Merritt, died Saturday, January 25, 2020, after a courageous 8-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's disease.

Born in Greenville, he was a son of the late Herbert George and Mary Barbre Merritt. Steve was a graduate of Hillcrest High School, Gardner Webb College, and Southern Wesleyan College. He retired from State Farm Insurance Company after a distinguished 40-year career as an Agent. He also retired from the US Army National Guard. He was a member of Mountain Creek Baptist Church.

Steve was an avid outdoorsman whether it be hiking, boating, or cycling with the Greenville Spinners. He loved traveling and attending Southern Gospel concerts. Steve had the biggest heart and kindest smile on Earth. At family gatherings he was usually found playing with his grandchildren. After many years of caring for his parents, he would visit the nursing facility and sing hymns with the residents.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Russell (Elizabeth) Merritt, Brian (Michelle) Merritt, and Julie (Matt) Cirillo; five grandchildren, Jackson, Charles, Robin, Cyann, and Ezekiel; three "bonus" children, Andrea (John) Hudson, Aaron Pruitt, and Caroline (Nathan) Brown; six "bonus" grandchildren, Olivia, Elizabeth, Linden, Emily, Natalie, and Declan; and siblings, Elaine (Ben) Gilliard and Jeffrey (Teri) Merritt; and three brothers and sisters in law, Martha Campbell-Lowe (Jack), Wayne Martin, and Joe Martin (Carol).

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 12:30pm until 1:30pm at Mountain Creek Baptist Church, 223 W. Mountain Creek Church Road, Greenville, SC 29609 followed by the funeral service at 2:00pm. Entombment will be private.

Memorials may be made to Miracle Hill Ministries, PO Box 2546, Greenville, SC 29602.

The family would like to express gratitude to the loving caregivers with Synergy Home Care, Fairview Park Memory Care, and McCall Hospice House.

Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive is assisting the Merritt family. www.MackeyMortuary.com.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
