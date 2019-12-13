|
|
George T. "Joe" Owen
Seneca - George T. "Joe" Owen, 79, passed away December 12, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Anderson County, he was the son of the late B.Y. "Buck" and Margaret Taylor Owen. Joe was a United States National Guard Veteran, a retired Textile worker from J.P. Stevens Clemson Plant, and of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed exercising and walking at the Shaver Complex, as an avid walker, Joe made many friends along the way.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Sherri Owen; brothers, Sam Owen (Kathy), Don Owen (Pat), and Jack Owen; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by a brother, Ben Owen.
No Services will be held for Mr. George T. "Joe" Owen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in honor of Joe to Wren Hospice, 955 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Suite 3A, Greer, SC 29650. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.
SANDIFER FUNERAL HOME IS ASSISTING THE FAMILY
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019