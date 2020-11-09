George W. (Bill) KingAnderson, SC - George William "Bill" King, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 8, 2020.Bill was born in Anderson, SC and was the son of the late Jasper and Eva Hiott King. He was a graduate of Boys High School, Anderson, SC, and Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana, where he earned a Batchelor of Science degree.Bill was a veteran and proudly and bravely served in the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command, headquartered at Omaha, Nebraska and also served at five other SAC bases around the country. His service was during the Korean, Vietnam, and Cold War conflicts. With over 9,000 flying hours as an Air Force Refueling operator, he made it a 21 year career in the Air Force.He was married to Frances Chadwick King. During his service in the military they moved about the country and raised their two boys together. Upon retirement they settled in Anderson where he spent many years in marketing and sales in the industrial chemical field.Bill was an active member of Concord Baptist Church for many years where he taught Sunday school. He was active in Men's Brotherhood and served as Deacon and Deacon Chairman multiple times, also presiding during the building of the present sanctuary.Bill was predeceased by his son, Stephen Richard King, his parents, and two brothers, Francis "Buddy" King and David Douglas King.Bill is survived by his wife, Fran; his son, Timothy N. King and wife, Karen and two step granddaughters, Melissa (Dan) Coleman and Amanda (Jeremy) Andrews; several cousins; two nieces and two nephews.The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, at Concord Baptist Church conducted by Dr. Don Cox and Dr. Jim Motes with full military honors. Entombment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the church commons area. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Haven of Rest, P.O. Box 466, Anderson, SC 29622; Concord Baptist Church, 1012 Concord Road, Anderson, SC 29621, or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.The family would like to express their appreciation to Greg Adams and Robert Plott for their great care for Bill.Sullivan- King Mortuary