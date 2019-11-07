|
|
George Washington Haynie
Belton - George Washington Haynie, 69, husband of Linda Stephens Haynie of 27 years, died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at his residence.
Born in Belton, he was the son of the late Jasper Vernon Haynie, Sr. and Frances Palmer Haynie. He was a member of Neals Creek Baptist Church. He was a homebuilder for over 40 years building in New Orleans and Virginia Beach, before coming home to establish Sunny South Builders in Belton. He was an avid family historian and loved his family. He loved his pets, Lady and Duchess, loved to travel and to read and most of all was known for his huge sense of humor and playing pranks.
Surviving in addition to his wife of the home are: son, Alex Haynie (Melissa) of Belton; daughter, Meredith Haynie LaRock of St. Louis; brother, David Haynie of Suisun City, CA; sister, Lois Smith (Tommie) of Anderson; grandchildren, Caroline and Charlie Haynie, and Aubrey and Trey LaRock.
His brothers, Jasper Vernon Haynie, Jr., and Jasper Browne Haynie preceded him in death.
Service will be held 2pm Saturday at Neals Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Jason Dorriety and Rev. Delano McMinn officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6pm until 8pm Friday at Cox Funeral Home.
Flowers are accepted or memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital.
The family will be at the residence.
Cox funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
www.coxfuneralhome1882.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019