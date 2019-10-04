Resources
Georgia Pauline Simpson Burke

Georgia Pauline Simpson Burke
In Loving Memory of

Georgia Pauline Simpson Burke

December 25, 1943 - October 4, 2018

One year ago today, God called you home. It broke our hearts when you left. We love and miss you so very much. Although it's painful, our faith and full trust is in the Lord. He knows when it's time for his children to come home.

You were such a bright light Mom! A true woman of God. Full of faith, love, laughter and life. You are the epitome of a Proverbs 31:25 woman. You won the race and you're in the arms of our loving Lord & Savior.

Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High

will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.

I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress,

my God, in whom I trust." Psalm 91:1-2

Happy first anniversary in Heaven. We love you!

Chip, Billy, Angie, Jackie, Bunkie, Tier, Angela, Ashley, Madison, Kennedy and Bella
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 4, 2019
