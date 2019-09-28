|
Gerald Ross Lawton
Cameron, AZ - Gerald Ross Lawton, 82, passed away at his daughter's home in Cameron, Arizona.
Gerald was born in Iva, South Carolina. He married Alice Stuart from Starr, South Carolina. Gerald became a minister at the age of 17 and at the time was a member of First Baptist, Iva, South Carolina. Gerald had a doctorate in Theology from Luther Rice Seminary, Florida. Gerald was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. He was Colonel Chaplain. He served many years as a Chaplain with the Navajo Police Department.
Gerald is survived by his wife, Alice; 3 sons, 1 daughter, 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren.
Gerald was known by thousands and loved by millions. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral Services will be Friday, 10am at East Valley Baptist Church in Flagstaff. Burial will be at Citizens' Cemetery Veterans Section, Flagstaff, Arizona. Memories and condolences can be shared with family at www.norvelowensmortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 28, 2019