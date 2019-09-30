|
Gerry Blakely
Woodruff - Geraldine Galloway Blakely, 82, of 335 Workman Avenue, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, September 27, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home.
Born in Anderson, she was the widow of the late Dr. Guy Smith Blakely Sr. and the daughter of the late James Ashby (Skeet) Galloway and Ione Von Hollen Galloway. She was a graduate of Anderson Girls High School and Lander College. She was a homemaker, former owner/operator of Anthony Pharmacy, legal Secretary for Presbyterian College and Dr. Guy Smith Blakely Sr. She was a former Jayceette, Woodruff High School Booster Club member and was very active in her community, serving as President of several local organizations. She was a loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-grandmother and never met a stranger. Mrs. Blakely was a member of Emma Gray Memorial United Methodist, where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, choir member, Assistant Pianist and served on numerous committees.
Surviving are two sons, Guy Blakely Jr. (Cheryl) of Moore and Ashby Blakely (Debbie) of Gaffney; two daughters, Ame Burgess of Greer and Christy Dollar-Absher of the home; sixteen grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild, all whom affectionally called her "Nannie" and whom she dearly adored; a sister-in-law, Louise Blakely of Springfield, VA; numerous nieces and nephews; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Katie Blakely and Marcella Davidson, for their love and care shown to our Mother during her time of illness.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 PM on Monday, September 30, 2019 at Emma Gray Memorial United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Emma Gray Memorial United Methodist Church with Reverend Andy Watson and Mr. Ashby Blakely officiating. Interment will be in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens in Woodruff.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Emma Gray Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 271, Woodruff, SC, 29388 or Epworth Children's Home, P.O. Box 50466, Columbia, SC, 29250.
The family will be at her residence.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 30, 2019