Gerry O'Neal
Belton - Gerald Thomas O'Neal, 43, of Belton, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born January 8, 1976 in New Orleans, he was the son of the late Thomas O'Neal and the late Frances McCormick Brown. He was a truck driver and attended New Spring Church.
Surviving are his wife, Michelle Fallin O'Neal, of the home; children: Alicia Phillips of Lecanto, FL, Patrick Johnson of Dawsonville, GA, Chrystal O'Neal of Easley and Austin O'Neal of Belton; grandchildren: Benjamin Ward of Warm Springs, GA, Allison Belcastro of Lecanto, FL and Skyler Strong of Easley; siblings: Donna Judson of McDonough, GA, James O'Neal of Anderson, Linda Williams of Williamston, and Timothy O'Neal.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday July 14, at Sullivan-King Mortuary, 3205 Hwy 81 North. The family will receive friends from 2 until 3 p.m. prior to the service.
SULLIVAN-KING MORTUARY, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 12, 2019