Services
Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home
1222 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
(864) 225-7329
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Lomax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude Lomax

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gertrude Lomax Obituary
Gertrude Lomax

Williamston S.C. - Gertrude Lomax age 90, of 21 Minor Street Williamston S.C. passed on February 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George Lomax and Samantha Bailey Lomax. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Abbeville S.C Survivors include one sister Mary Lomax, nephew William Jones Jr. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 12:00P.M. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now