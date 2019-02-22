|
Gertrude Lomax
Williamston S.C. - Gertrude Lomax age 90, of 21 Minor Street Williamston S.C. passed on February 16, 2019. She was the daughter of the late George Lomax and Samantha Bailey Lomax. She was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church Abbeville S.C Survivors include one sister Mary Lomax, nephew William Jones Jr. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 12:00P.M. Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 22, 2019