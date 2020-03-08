|
|
Thank You
Those we love don't go away;
They walk beside us every day.
Unseen, Unheard but always near still loved
Still missed and very dear.
Death leaves a heartache
No one can heal
Love leaves a memory,
No one can steal.
We the family of the late Mrs. Gladys E. Dacus would like to say thank you...
To hospice of the upstate, the Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home, and everyone that helped comfort us in our time of bereavement no matter the size of Love you expressed,
it was all greatly appreciated.
We gratefully acknowledge your kindness. We Love you the Dacus Family
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 8, 2020