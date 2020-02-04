|
Gladys E. Dacus
Anderson - Gladys E. Dacus age 91 of 415 Lance Road passed Saturday February 1 2020 at Rainey Hospice House. She was born in Abbeville County and was the daughter of the late Ike and Irene Black Evans. She was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church where she served on the Missionary board and Deaconess board and song on the Sr. Choir. Survivors include three daughters Rosa (Johnny) Ellis of Anderson S.C., Barbara Groves of Anderson S.C., and Monica Dacus, of Anderson S.C., four sons Barry (Brenda) Evans of Greenwood S.C., Walter Lee. Dacus, Stanley Dacus both of Anderson S.C., and Charles (Cassandra) Dacus of Atlanta Ga., 15 grandchildren 12 great-grandchildren one sister in-law Jannie R. Leverette of Anderson S.C., Funeral service for Mrs. Gladys Dacus will be held Thursday 12:00 Noon at Cedar Grove Baptist Church burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Flower will be accepted and Donation can be made to Rainy Hospice House 1835 Rogers Road Anderson S.C. The family is at the home. The body will be on view at Foggie-Holloway's Funeral Home Anderson S.C. condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020