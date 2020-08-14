1/1
Gladys Rucker Mattison
Alamogordo, NM - Gladys Rucker Mattison age 104 formerly of Belton S.C. passed April 6,2020 She was the daughter of the late John Napoleon and Mattie Riley Rucker. She is survived by her sons: John and Harold Mattison of Alamogordo, New Mexico; daughter Francenia (Earl) of Washington, D.C.; Grandchildren Cindy, Isabelle, Reginald (Melissa) and Brian Mattison, Melissa and Allison Thompson, Cassandra Johnson and Latrina Prince; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one daughter-in-law; one aunt; one sister-in-law, and a host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband James (J.W.) Mattison, one son Herbert Wendell Mattison, seven brothers and six sisters. Memorial service will be held at a later date, announcements by Holloway's Funeral Home. For full obituary and condolences visit www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
