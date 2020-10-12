Gladys Vickery DavenportIva - Gladys Vickery Davenport of Iva passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home. Born February 5, 1933, in Hartwell, GA, Gladys was one of eight children of the late Clarence C. Vickery and Dessie Brown Vickery. She was married to the late Harold Bennett Davenport for 49 years, until his death in 2008.Gladys spent her career as a registered nurse in the Abbeville County schools. She loved her profession as caring for others was her life's calling. A devoted and dedicated member of Rocky River Baptist Church, she enjoyed participating in the Ruth Sunday School class and was a faithful member of the church choir.Left to cherish her memory are daughter, Connie D. Sanders and her son, Stephen; and son, Gregory Bennett Davenport, his wife Sherry and their children, Alex Bennett Davenport, Kristin Davenport and Kalee Urban (Terrance); brothers, Forest Vickery, Charles Vickery (Betty), and Billy Ray Vickery (Phyllis); and sister, Bobbie Jean Cash, as well as, many wonderful nieces and nephews.In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Thomas Vickery and his wife Reba; sisters, Sara Hillhouse and her husband Harold, and Doris Rainey and her husband Sam; sisters-in-law, Ruby Lee Vickery and Mary Ruth Davenport Ballard and her husband, Grady; and brother-in-law, Charles Cash.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Rocky River Baptist Church in Iva S.C. Pastor Bobby Jones of Rocky River will officiate and Kindred Hospice Chaplain Michael Babb will speak. The family will greet family and friends immediately following the service.Social distancing is to be observed and masks are required.In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to be made in honor of Gladys to Rocky River Baptist Church, Attn. Sue Burton, 142 Rogers Road, Abbeville, SC 29620.