Glenda Chapman Oliver
Belton S.C. - Glenda Chapman Oliver age 59 of 205 East Union Drive Belton S.C. passed Friday February 15 2019. She was born in Anderson County and was the daughter of the late Eugene Chapman and Hattie Mae Miller Chapman. She was a member of New Hopewell Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband Daniel Oliver, stepson Daquan Oliver, two sisters Sallie Bland, and Eather Waldon, two brothers Eugene Chapman Jr., and Frank Chapman. Funeral services will be held Saturday 3:00P.M. New Hopewell Baptist Church, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 22, 2019