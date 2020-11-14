1/1
Glendon C. Smith
Glendon C. Smith

Anderson - Glendon C. Smith, 82, died peacefully 11/10/2020 at his home in Anderson, SC. He was a 1957 graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis, NC and received a Bachelor's of Science in Electrical Engineering from NC State in 1961. He spent four years in the US Naval reserves, and 18 years in Ohio working as an Engineer for Mauch Labs, helping to develop early reading systems for the blind. A southerner at heart, Glen moved back south to Anderson, SC, where he worked as a research engineer for BASF. Upon retiring, he enjoyed many unique hobbies, including caring for his large wooded property for over 30 years prior to his death. He was an avid lover of nature—enjoying farming, hiking, photography, hunting and fishing; as well as an active member of Mensa and a frequent patron of the arts/theater. Survivors who loved him and will miss him terribly include:

Son: Lee K. Smith of Townville, SC

Daughter: Beverly Smith-McCarthy (Tom) of Madison, CT

Sisters: Agnes S. Poole (Bill), of Clemmons, NC Margaret (Margie) Leonard of Kannapolis, NC

In lieu of services/flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Sierra Club.

The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Smith family.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
