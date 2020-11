Glenn BellPelzer - Glenn Ellis Bell, 94, husband of Ruth Hiott Rogers Bell, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.He was twice married, first to the late Lucille Harvey Bell.Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late James Henry and Rosa Lee Bargoil Bell. A U.S. Navy veteran, he retired from Platt Saco Lowell and member of New Hope Baptist Church.In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Glenn Steven Bell (Debbie) of Pelzer; daughter, Diane Bell Smith (Phil) of Pelzer; step-daughters, Brenda Mauldin (Jones) of Williamston and Cathey Ross (Cliff) of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren, Bryan Major, Stacey Major, Lindsey Major Marchman (Dane), Philip Bell (Heather) and Jeffrey Bell (Christine); twelve great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren, Janet Boyce (Ricky), Timothy Ross (Mary), Andy Ross (Becky), Charlie Ross, and Guin Thompson (Patrick); five step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.He was predeceased by brothers, Alan Bell and Norwood Bell; and sister, Hazel Wigington and Lila Ellison.Mr. Bell will lie-in-state from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24 at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service.Condolences: www.graymortuary.com