Glenn Bell
Pelzer - Glenn Ellis Bell, 94, husband of Ruth Hiott Rogers Bell, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020.
He was twice married, first to the late Lucille Harvey Bell.
Born in Pelzer, he was a son of the late James Henry and Rosa Lee Bargoil Bell. A U.S. Navy veteran, he retired from Platt Saco Lowell and member of New Hope Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son, Glenn Steven Bell (Debbie) of Pelzer; daughter, Diane Bell Smith (Phil) of Pelzer; step-daughters, Brenda Mauldin (Jones) of Williamston and Cathey Ross (Cliff) of Gastonia, NC; grandchildren, Bryan Major, Stacey Major, Lindsey Major Marchman (Dane), Philip Bell (Heather) and Jeffrey Bell (Christine); twelve great-grandchildren; step-grandchildren, Janet Boyce (Ricky), Timothy Ross (Mary), Andy Ross (Becky), Charlie Ross, and Guin Thompson (Patrick); five step-great-grandchildren; and one step-great-great-grandchild.
He was predeceased by brothers, Alan Bell and Norwood Bell; and sister, Hazel Wigington and Lila Ellison.
Mr. Bell will lie-in-state from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 24 at Gray Mortuary, Pelzer.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, at New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the service.
