Glenn BrownAnderson - Glenn Williams Brown, 68, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.Born September 2, 1952 in Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late Claude Milton Brown and Patricia Williams Brown. Glenn was a graduate of McDuffie High School and attended Clemson University. He was retired from the SC Department of Transportation and was a member of Pope Drive Baptist Church.He is survived by his sister, Donna Brown Hollingsworth (Johnny) of Anderson, SC; nephews, John Gabriel Hollingsworth (Christina) of Anderson, SC, Jacob Matthew Hollingsworth of Denver, CO and Joshua Patrick Hollingsworth (Jordan) of Anderson, SC; and great-nieces, Kennedy Jo, Lillian Madeline and Vivian Patricia Hollingsworth.In honor of Mr. Brown's wishes, there will be no service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pope Drive Baptist Church, 2510 Pope Dr., Anderson, SC 29625.