Glenn Dawkins
Glenn Dawkins

Anderson, SC - Robert Glenn Dawkins, 74, husband of Thelma Williams Dawkins, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020.

Born in Royston, GA, he was the son of the late Robert Henry and Ella Ruth Smith Dawkins. He served in the U.S. Navy. Mr. Dawkins was retired from Cytec in Greenville and was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Whitnie Dawkins Farrow; four sons, Andy Dawkins (Michele), Daniel Dawkins, Robert Glenn Dawkins, Jr. and David Bradley Dawkins (Vickie); step-daughter, Amanda Williams Tolbert (Curt); five grandchildren, Morgan Farrow, Samuel Farrow, Anna Dawkins, Andrew Dawkins, and Carrie Williams; two sisters, Helen Glenn (Jim) and Janie Ebernickle; and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Dawkins.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Myra Morgan Dawkins; daughter, Gwendolyn Dawkins; and a brother, John Dawkins.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, at New Prospect Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Tom Turner. The family will greet friends following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Prospect Baptist Church, 2503 Whitehall Road, Anderson, SC 29625; Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621; or South Carolina Make-A-Wish Foundation, 225 South Pleasantburg Drive, Suite C17, Greenville, SC 29607.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com






Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
Guest Book sponsored by Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson Northeast Chapel - Anderson

