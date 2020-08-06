1/1
Gloria Smith Welborn
Gloria Smith Welborn

Charlotte, NC - Gloria S. Welborn, 88, of Plantation Estates in Matthews, NC was taken home to her Lord on August 2, 2020.

Gloria was born in Anderson, SC on June 19, 1932. She was the widow of Joel T. (J. T.) Welborn, Jr and the only child of Mitylene Pruitt Smith and W. B. Smith of Anderson. She graduated from Anderson Girls' High in 1950 and worked for Abney Mills in Anderson and Blair Mills in Belton prior to her retirement in 1976.

Gloria was a charter member of Boulevard Baptist Church in Anderson, where she served in various capacities. After moving to Charlotte, NC in 2000, she attended Carmel Baptist Church. She moved to Plantation Estates in Charlotte in 2008 and was very active there. Gloria will be remembered by her friends and acquaintances. She touched the lives of many.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and her son, Stanley Joel Welborn. She is survived by her daughter Lynn Welborn MacLeod of Charlotte, NC and her grandchildren Andrew James MacLeod and Jennifer Ross MacLeod, Laura MacLeod Gisler and Gregory Joseph Gisler, and Meredith MacLeod Block and Jason Gregory Block, all of Columbia, SC. Also surviving are five great grandchildren, Marjorie Anne MacLeod, Amelia Ross MacLeod, Colin MacLeod Gisler, Delaney Grace Gisler and Connor Lee Block.

The family is especially grateful for the loving care that she received from the staff of WillowBrooke Court Skilled Care, Home Health and Physical and Occupational Therapy units of ACTs Plantation Estates and wishes to thank them.

Graveside services for the family will be held at New Silver Brook Cemetery in Anderson, SC.

Memorials may be made to Plantation Estates Samaritan Fund at 733 Plantation Estates, Drive, Matthews, NC 28105 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
